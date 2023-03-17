Rematch Between Kenny Omega And Will Ospreay Could Happen At AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door 2

Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay stole the show at Wrestle Kingdom 17 earlier this year in a match that saw Omega walk away with the victory and the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. Considering how highly-praised their match was in January, many have wondered if, or when, a potential rematch between the two former IWPG World Champions could take place. Following the announcement of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II taking place on June 25, 2023, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that there is "hope" for Omega versus Ospreay to take place at the cross-promotion event.

Considering Ospreay walked away with the loss in his home promotion earlier this year, if he and Omega wrestle for a second time, Ospreay will look to even the score between them — which could potentially lead towards a rubber match somewhere down the road. Despite the two being at a one-to-one tie if Ospreay walks away victorious, Meltzer also stated that the original plan was seemingly for the pairing to only have two singles matches against each other, which could remain true if the two men face off once again at Forbidden Door II. But a third match could always be added to the plan.

There is a monkey wrench that can be thrown into the plans, as Ospreay recently had to pull out of the New Japan Cup due to a shoulder injury suffered during his match against Mark Davis. The severity of the injury has not been made clear to this point, however, Ospreay has yet to be pulled from his impending match during WrestleMania weekend in early April against "Speedball" Mike Bailey.