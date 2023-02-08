Will Ospreay Set For Interpromotional Match WWE WrestleMania Weekend

Part of the allure that has become WWE WrestleMania weekend, or even WWE WrestleMania week, is all the wrestling events that occur besides WWE WrestleMania itself. Promotions from around the world, including independent powerhouse GCW to Japanese promotions like DDT and even Ring of Honor will hold shows in the days leading up to WWE's big event. Now, New Japan and Impact are getting in on the fun as well.

Earlier Wednesday morning, both promotions announced on Twitter a joint supershow for WWE WrestleMania weekend, along with two big matches, one of which will feature top New Japan star Will Ospreay. Impact also provided further details for the event on their website.

"BREAKING: IMPACT Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling present Multiverse United: Only The STRONG Survive on March 30th from the Globe Theater in Los Angeles featuring Josh Alexander vs. KUSHIDA and Will Ospreay vs. Mike Bailey!" Impact tweeted.

While this will be the first time Bailey and Ospreay have wrestled during WrestleMania weekend, it is not their first match, as the two world-class wrestlers have collided four times in singles action in the past, with Ospreay holding a 3-1 record over Bailey. They most recently met in August 2022 in the UK promotion Revolution Pro Wrestling, where Ospreay successfully defended the RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship.

In addition to Ospreay-Bailey and Alexander-KUSHIDA, Multiverse United will also see Jeff Cobb take on Moose in singles action. Among other wrestlers confirmed for the event include Impact's Ace Austin, Chris Bey, and current X-Division Champion Trey Miguel, as well as New Japan stars Clark Connors, New Japan Strong Openweight Champion Fred Rosser, KENTA, Kevin Knight, Minoru Suzuki, and Rocky Romero.