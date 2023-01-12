ROH To Hold Major Event On WWE WrestleMania 39 Weekend

Every year, scores of promotions hold events at the host venue of WWE's WrestleMania, where fans gather in masses to enjoy a weeklong spectacle of wrestling and wrestling-related events. This year will be no different, as Ring of Honor (ROH) continues its annual tradition of holding pay-per-view events in early Spring with the 16th installment of Supercard of Honor in Los Angeles, California, the home of WrestleMania 39.

Since 2006, every Supercard of Honor show has been held during WrestleMania Week, dating back to the first-ever Supercard of Honor headlined by Bryan Danielson vs. Roderick Strong. In 2019, the 13th installment of Supercard of Honor turned into a supershow co-produced by ROH and NJPW and was held at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The show was witnessed by over 16,000 fans, becoming the most successful non-WWE show in the United States since WWE's acquisition of WCW. AEW has since set a new record with over 20,000 fans for the first-ever "Dynamite: Grand Slam" at Arthur Ashe Stadium in September 2021.

This year's Supercard of Honor will emanate from the Galen Center at the University of Southern California (USC) in Los Angeles. As of this writing, no matches have been announced, but a promo video for the March 31 event all but confirms that ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes, ROH World TV Champion Samoa Joe, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta and ROH Women's World Champion Athena will defend their respective titles. ROH World Six-Man Champions The Embassy has also been advertised for the event.

ROH has announced that tickets for the event go on sale on January 27.

[https://twitter.com/ringofhonor/status/1613378999883005953]