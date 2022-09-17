Claudio Castagnoli Reveals Reality TV Show He Stole 'Big Swing' Move From

Claudio Castagnoli is someone who is consistently praised for his strength inside the ring, and one of the reasons for that is his popular "Big Swing" move. It's something he has done to many different people no matter their size.

The move is one of the most popular in the business and is guaranteed to always get a response from the crowd, and when speaking to "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Castagnoli stated that he created it "probably 15 years ago."

"When you don't have the option of Netflix or anything, and you just have cable, I don't know why but "Dancing With The Stars" was on, and they always have the cool lifts, right? Where they flow people around and everything," he said. "One of my Mexican teachers, Skayde, he watched like gymnastics or whatever and just figure out new moves watching anything. So, I watched that because they always had really cool lifts the way they picked people up ... and they did a variation of that, and I was like, 'Oh, that's cool,' so I went and tried it out and came up with the move pretty much."

The 'Big Swing' is something Castagnoli has busted out regularly since then with some memorable variations as former tag team partners Sheamus and Tyson Kidd would kick the wrestler to finish it. Meanwhile, Castagnoli also applied the move to Chris Jericho on top of the Blood & Guts structure earlier this year.

But, when it comes to who took the move first Castagnoli admitted, "I don't know, maybe Orange Cassidy back in the day, it actually could be."

