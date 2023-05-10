Shocking Turn Ends Jon Moxley-Kenny Omega Steel Cage Match On AEW Dynamite

In a stunning conclusion to the May 10 episode of "AEW Dynamite," Jon Moxley defeated Kenny Omega in their steel cage match after Don Callis turned on Omega.

In the final moments of their bloody steel cage match, Callis initially saved Omega from getting attacked by a screwdriver-wielding Moxley, which allowed Omega to hit Moxley with the One Winged Angel. However, as the referee counted, Callis interrupted the pin by attacking Omega with the screwdriver he had just saved him from, which left Omega incapacitated for Moxley to pin him and pick up the win in the main event of "Dynamite."