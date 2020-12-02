Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW Dynamite, beginning at 8 pm ET. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

- Opening video has a "Winter is Coming" theme to it. Lights are blue at Daily's Place for tonight's show.

Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale

Final two move on to next week's singles match, winner gets the AEW Diamond Ring. Shawn Spears and Scorpio Sky stay outside for a bit as everybody jumps in the ring. Promo by MJF says he will be elated if either Sammy or Wardlow is next to him after tonight's match because it's not his ring, it's the Inner Circle's ring. MJF, Wardlow, and Sammy don't get in at first. Page eliminates Serpentico as he gets the assist from John Silver and Alex Reynolds, who cheer with Page for a moment. Luther is eliminated by the Dark Order members.

Spears eliminates Matt Sydal. Spears gets sent out by Sky. Tully is in the crowd, heads to the ring and gives a slug to Spears. Spears hops up on the ring, pops Sky, Wardlow tosses him out. Silver thrown into Reynolds and Alex gets eliminated. Silver nearly throws Hardy out, but he ends up getting shoved to the outside by Quen. Hardy almost tosses Page out of the match, Quen dropkicks him off the apron, but Dark Order members catch him and put him back! Page with a buckshot lariat on Quen, but Hardy in from behind and eliminates Page. Sabian gets tossed out by Cassidy.

Miro and Cassidy go through the middle ropes, and brawl a bit out there. Miro back in the ring and destroys a few guys. Inner Circle standing in the corner, watching Miro eliminate Lee Johnson. Hardy battles Miro, but both he and Quen get eliminated by Miro. Janela is clotheslined out by Miro! It's down to Inner Circle (MJF, Wardlow, Sammy), Miro, and Jungle Boy. Wardlow and Miro throwing bombs in the middle of the ring. MJF and Sammy hold Miro as Wardlow swings away. Miro is finally taken out by the three members. Jungle Boy vs. three inner circle members.



MJF talks some trash, gets booted, Sammy nearly eliminated. JB and Sammy on the apron, multiple counters, JB finally lands a kick to the head, both guys are up on the top rope, MJF throws both JB and Sammy off! MJF thinks it's down to just him and Wardlow, but Cassidy is still knocked out on the floor and wasn't eliminated. Wardlow brings him in, MJF laughs and looks to the crowd like he's already won. Cassidy ends up shoving Wardlow and nearly knocks MJF out of the ring. Cassidy with an orange punch to MJF, then another to Wardlow. Cassidy eliminates Wardlow!

Winners: MJF and Orange Cassidy for the Dynamite Diamond Ring on next week's show.

- Post-match, Best Friends come out to celebrate. Miro then heads back out to the ring and is not happy at all. He and Sabian bark at Best Friends as referees keep them back.

Chris Jericho with Jake Hager and Ortiz vs. Frankie Kazarian

Commentary noting this is the first time these two have met in the win. Frankie off to a fast start, keeping Jericho down, looks for the early pin, two-count. The two run into each other, Jericho with the poke to the eye to slow Kazarian down. Jericho with a big chop then a dropkick. Kazarian fights back, leg drop on Jericho. Hager tries to take out Frankie, but misses twice, referee somehow doesn't throw Hager out.

Although @FrankieKazarian got an advantage. The Inner Circle were quick to create their own momentum.

Back in the ring, Jericho with a lung blow on his opponent, drops him over the top rope, and shoves him down to the floor. Jericho really working over Kazarian, Jericho with a suplex as he looks to the crowd for some cheers. Jericho flexes a bit and goes back to work on his opponent. Jericho tries a lionsault, Frankie gets the legs up, Frankie hits a springboard leg drop, cover, two. Crowd very much behind Jericho in this match.



Both go up top, Frankie hits a flux capacity (modified spanish fly), cover, two. Kazarian seems annoyed at this point. Kazarian locks in the boston crab. Ortiz up on the apron, threatening to crack Kazarian over the head, Jericho tells him to back up, otherwise he would have lost the match. Kazarian still has the hold locked in. MJF runs out to the ring and has a white towel. He looks to be thinking of throwing it in for Jericho! Sammy runs out and takes it away from him. Jericho is able to get the rope break. Jericho sees Sammy with the towel, wonders what he's doing. Frankie tries for two roll-ups, only two counts. Jericho finally pops Kazarian with judas effect for the win.

Winner: Chris Jericho via Pinfall

- Post-match, Sammy and MJF start shoving each other. Jericho gets on the mic and tells them to stop it! He says this isn't what they planned or talked about. He tells them they have seven days to either decide to work together as a team, or the Inner Circle breaks up forever.

- The Young Bucks vs. The Hybrid 2 is next week. Alex Marvez interviews Matt and Nick about their match. Matt says they are going to be fighting champions, so if TH2 can beat them next week in a non-title match, then they will receive a title shot. The Acclaimed show up and rap about Matt and Nick's book, making fun of their covers. Matt wonders if this rapping gimmick has been done before? The Acclaimed then tell the Bucks maybe they should turn around. TH2 attack the brothers for a few moments before Christopher Daniels (with a chair) and Frankie show up to chase them off.

- Backstage, Britt Baker talks about how Thunder Rosa doesn't belong in AEW, and as the face of the division, she has to keep things clean.

Britt Baker (with Reba) vs. Leyla Hirsch