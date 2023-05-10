Former AEW Women's Champ Thunder Rosa Returns To Dynamite

A night of returns appears to be happening on "AEW Dynamite," fresh off seeing former AEW TNT Champion Miro enter AEW President Tony Khan's office for a yet-to-be-known reason, another former champion appeared on the program.

Former AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa appeared backstage, much in the same vein as Miro. AEW broadcaster Renee Paquette was there, in front of Tony Khan's office, still buzzing from Miro's return, when Rosa entered the frame.

"It seems tonight it's a good night to talk to Papi Khan," Rosa said before entering Khan's office.

Rosa has not wrestled on AEW programming since August of last year. She suffered an injury that led to her vacating the AEW Women's World Championship in November.