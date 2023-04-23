AEW's Thunder Rosa May Require Surgery Before She Can Compete Again

Thunder Rosa has not competed in a match since last year's August 10 episode of "AEW Dark: Elevation" due to her back injury, but there are now fears that she may require surgery before she can wrestle again.

The former AEW Women's World Champion is still not cleared, according to Fightful Select. And after eight months on the shelf, it appears that the situation is still not getting any better. While it is not yet confirmed that she will be undergoing surgery, if that does end up happening, it will push back her return date even further due to the post-op recovery time.

Rosa was an integral part of the women's division prior to her injury, and since that point, there have been plenty of reports regarding backstage issues that she had with Britt Baker. Despite that, Tony Khan has made it clear that he will welcome Rosa back "with open arms" when she is medically cleared to compete again. During her time on the shelf, Rosa has been working on fixing any issues she had backstage, while she has also been a regular host on Busted Open Radio.

Rosa has also returned to AEW in a non-wrestling capacity because she is currently working as part of the broadcast team to provide Spanish commentary. Many fans believed that this was going to be done to slowly edge her back to the ring, but considering that her back is still not 100 percent, it remains to be seen how long she will be out of action.