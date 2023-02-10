Thunder Rosa Reportedly Worked Recent AEW Taping

Former AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa has been on the shelf for months, recovering from an injury that forced her to vacate her title, even after an interim champion was put in place. And while reports have indicated that her return is indeed getting closer, she may have already returned to AEW's wrestling action — just not in the way you'd think.

Per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Thunder Rosa was in attendance at the "AEW Dynamite," "AEW Rampage," and "AEW Dark: Elevation" tapings in El Paso, Texas this past week. However, instead of wrestling, Rosa helped provide Spanish commentary while there instead. Rosa has done Spanish commentary for AEW in the past, notably being on hand when former commentator Willie Urbina made insensitive comments about Hikaru Shida, resulting in his firing.

Rosa working this past week's AEW tapings shouldn't come as much of shock; the AEW star has been in the area the last few days, attending a ceremony — alongside fellow AEW stars Angelico, Mark Henry, and Vickie Guerrero – for El Paso's declaration of "AEW Day." Rosa had recently stated she planned on returning to the road for AEW again soon, in preparation for her in-ring return. As for when that might be, February was the latest target for her comeback to the squared circle. Whether or not she will immediately jump back into the title picture looking to reclaim the AEW Women's Championship she never lost — now held by Jamie Hayter — is up in the air and will be Tony Khan's call.