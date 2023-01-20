Update On When Thunder Rosa Will Return To The Road With AEW

Former AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa provided an update on when she'll be back on the road. Rosa hasn't performed inside the ring since last August. A back injury forced Rosa to take some time to heal, and she ultimately relinquished the AEW Women's Title.

Rosa appeared on "Busted Open," and she revealed that while an in-ring return date is currently unknown, she expects to be on the road again in the near future.

"Since we're talking about AEW, I'm probably gonna be coming back on the road pretty soon," Rosa said. "Not to wrestle, but we're gonna be out at AEW, showing face, and being around all this stuff. It's gonna be very nice to see everyone, and to see how things unfold."

The AEW women's division has been shaken up a bit since Rosa last appeared on AEW programming. Saraya made her debut back in September, and while she was initially presented as a babyface, she has since aligned herself with Toni Storm, and the two apparently turned heel this past Wednesday.

Rosa weighed in on the difficulty of being a natural babyface going from one wrestling company to another.

"Being in the shoes that I was as a former NWA champion, and coming in as an NWA [talent], you always are painted as somebody that don't belong there, and it is easier to go as a heel in that aspect," Rosa said.

Rosa also said the opposite can be true. She said when you're a heel, but the fans view you as a babyface, it's a difficult change to make.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open," with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.