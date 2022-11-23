Major Update On Status Of Thunder Rosa And AEW Women's Title

The interim tag is no more.

Injured AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa officially forfeited her title Wednesday after an announcement on the live episode of "AEW Dynamite" confirmed that Jamie Hayter will no longer be recognized as an interim champion. As a result, Toni Storm – the previous holder of the interim title – will also be recognized as a former AEW Women's World Champion, according to AEW's announcers.

"Due to the extent of the injuries to AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa, and the uncertainty of when she could return to action, AEW and Thunder Rosa have reached a mutual agreement," Renee Paquette announced. "AEW management has been forced to ask Thunder Rosa to relinquish the championship. Thunder Rosa was a fighting champion for AEW, she's willing to step aside for the benefit of AEW, but more specifically for all of the women of AEW."

Paquette would then introduce the new AEW Women's World Champion Hayter for an interview segment. However, it was Dr. Britt Baker who spoke on behalf of Hayter, putting over her friend as "the undisputed" AEW Women's World Champion while adding that the term "interim" was never in their vocabulary. Baker & Hayter would go on to defeat the teams of Willow Nightingale & Skye Blue and Anna Jay & Tay Melo in a three-way match.

Meanwhile, Rosa took to Twitter to comment on her run as AEW World Champion.

"Thank you #ThunderArmy for all the support and @aew for being there for me," Rosa wrote. "Dream-like moments happened in this run, and this is not how I wanted to lose the championship, but you deserve a present champion; on to the next chapter."

The decision to strip Rosa of the AEW Women's World Championship was previously hinted at by AEW President Tony Khan, who said in a media call last week that he was weighing the "pros and cons" of such a move. With Storm and Hayter's "interim" reigns now properly recognized, the record book shows that Hayter officially became the seventh AEW Women's World Champion when she beat Storm for the title at Full Gear last Saturday. Riho became the inaugural champion when she beat Nyla Rose on the debut episode of "AEW Dynamite" on October 2, 2019.