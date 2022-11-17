Update On If Thunder Rosa Will Be Stripped Of AEW Women's Title

Much like the AEW TNT and the AEW World Championships before it, the AEW Women's World Championship has been on the sidelines recently, with Thunder Rosa out recovering from a back injury. In her place has been Toni Storm, who won the AEW Interim Women's World Championship at All Out and has defended the title since. With Rosa's return still a question mark, some are wondering if it's time to strip Rosa and make Storm the official undisputed AEW Women's World Champion. It's an idea that's not lost on AEW President Tony Khan either.

Speaking on the AEW Full Gear media call Thursday afternoon, Khan gave his thoughts on the AEW Women's World Title situation, and whether Rosa could relinquish her share of the title if she continues to be on the shelf.

"It's something we have considered," Khan said. "It's something to consider. I'm still weighing the pros and cons. Thunder Rosa's a great wrestler, and it's unfortunate that she's injured. It's kept her out a long time. It's not an easy situation," Khan added, "and I try to take everything on a case-by-case basis, and am trying to give Thunder Rosa every opportunity to come back and defend the championship. But eventually, you would have to crown a lineal champion."

In a recent update, Rosa stated that she was making progress and was able to run again for the first time in several months. She provided no timetable for a return however and had previously stated that recovery time could take several months. In the meantime, Storm will look to hold onto the AEW Interim Women's title this Saturday at Full Gear, where she will collide with former friend-turned-bitter rival Jamie Hayter.