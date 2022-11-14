Thunder Rosa Health Update

Thunder Rosa stepped away from the ring due to a back injury prior to AEW's All Out pay-per-view, however, she did not vacate her AEW Women's World Championship. Instead, a four-way was held between Toni Storm, Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, and Jamie Hayter for the interim championship, a match won by Storm.

It seems inevitable that once Rosa eventually returns, she will face the interim champion in a title unification match. However, there is still much work to do before that finally happens. Rosa gave a health update while appearing on the "Wrestling Perspective Podcast."

"I'm doing really well," Rosa said. "This week, we did some good progress. I started running for the first time in ... three months. So, the physical activities is getting a little bit bigger and I'm allowed to do a lot more stuff than before. I'm not allowed to lift yet, I'm not allowed to do a lot of stuff. I'm not allowed to wrestle still, but we're making progress. Just the fact that I can actually jog for seven minutes on and off, for me, is huge because I have not been able to do that."

Due to Rosa still being out of action, Storm has defended the interim title on multiple occasions and will defend against Hayter at Full Gear on Saturday. Prior to Full Gear, Storm will face The Bunny in a title eliminator match on Wednesday's "Dynamite."

