Update On Thunder Rosa Injury And Backstage Heat In AEW

It could be a while before Thunder rolls through AEW again.

PWInsider has confirmed that Rosa is struggling with a disc issue in her back that she had been trying to power through as of late, and notes that there is currently no timetable on her return. Meanwhile, Fightful has confirmed that there is backstage animosity between Rosa and Britt Baker, as well as between Rosa and Jamie Hayter after the former broke the latter's nose, with the report suggesting that neither women can stand Rosa but that everyone is trying to remain professional backstage.

Rosa announced she had to step out of the All Out title match this Wednesday during "AEW Dynamite," citing medical issues. Instead, Storm will face Baker, Hayter, and former AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida in a four-way match to determine an Interim Women's Champion. According to reports, Storm was supposed to win the title from Rosa at All Out, but there's no word on whether a championship reign for Storm is still the plan.

This is the third time AEW has been forced to crown an interim champion in the company's short history, with every incident occurring in 2022. Back in January, the Interim TNT Championship was created after then-champion Cody Rhodes was unable to defend the title after testing positive for COVID-19. Sammy Guevara went on to win the interim title, then unified it with the proper TNT Championship just two weeks later. The second interim title was established after AEW World Champion CM Punk was forced to step aside due to a broken foot immediately after winning the belt at Double or Nothing in May. Jon Moxley won the Interim World Championship at Forbidden Door before shockingly unifying the two world titles on last night's "Dynamite," defeating Punk in less than three minutes.