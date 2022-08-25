Backstage News On The Original All Out Plans For The AEW Women's World Championship Match

While the match is no longer happening, Thunder Rosa was reportedly scheduled to lose her AEW Women's World Championship against Toni Storm at All Out next weekend according to Dave Meltzer in the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio."

The ThunderStorm tag team partners were originally scheduled to compete in singles action against each other at the PPV in a match that the former WWE Superstar was going to win. However, Rosa emotionally announced on "AEW Dynamite" this week that she would be taking some time away from the ring because of an injury, and instead All Out will provide the company a chance to create an Interim AEW Women's World Champion.

This is something Tony Khan has done several times now when his main champion has been injured, most recently with Jon Moxley due to CM Punk's foot problem. With Rosa out, the match is now going to be a fatal four-way that will see Storm compete against Hikaru Shida, Britt Baker, and Jamie Hayter, and a unification match will take place whenever Rosa is medically cleared to compete. All four women immediately got into a physical interaction on "AEW Dynamite," and will be competing in tag team action next week.

It is unknown if the plan is for Storm to still walk out of All Out with the gold around her waist, but even if she does that will now only be with the Interim title. Rosa did wish her good luck during her announcement, but made it clear that she is going to get better and then return stronger, and with a bigger chip on her shoulder.