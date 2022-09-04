Interim AEW Women's World Champion Crowned At All Out

Toni Storm was crowned the Interim AEW Women's World Champion at Sunday's All Out pay-per-view.

Storm defeated Dr. Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida and Jamie Hayter in a Four-Way Match by pinning Hayter with a DDT.

Most of the match was built around growing tensions between associates Baker and Hayter, who initially worked in tandem to take out Shida on the ramp. However, Shida would return to the match later to even the odds, working closely with Storm to take out the heels.

At one point, Baker seemed to have the match won when she leveled Shida with a lariat, after sending Storm to the outside. However, Hayter pulled the referee from the ring before he could complete the three count. In the aftermath of that moment, it looked like Storm and Hayter were about to turn on each other. Just then, Storm took advantage of the situation by nailing a Storm Zero on Hayter, and following it up with DDT on both Baker.

AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa was originally supposed to defend her title against Storm in a singles bout, and according to The Wrestling Observer, Storm was in line to defeat Rosa for the championship. However, Rosa was pulled from the match due to an undisclosed injury, leading to a four-way match at All Out to crown an Interim Champion. AEW President Tony Khan has confirmed Rosa will face the Interim Champion in a Title Unification bout whenever she returns from injury.

Storm, the Interim AEW Women's World Champion, made her AEW debut in March after quitting WWE last December.