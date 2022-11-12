The Bunny Comments On Upcoming 11/16 AEW Dynamite Match

The Bunny is returning to in-ring "AEW Dynamite" action soon. She's set to face the AEW Interim Women's Champion Toni Storm on the November 16 episode of "Dynamite." The match is part of the AEW Interim Women's Championship Eliminator Match.

Her last "Dynamite" match was on March 30, when she was defeated by Storm. The match was a qualifier for the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament. The winner of the whole tournament was Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

The Bunny took to Twitter on Saturday night to comment on her upcoming match.

"I've spent the last six months working tirelessly to heal my neck. This Wednesday on #AEWDynamite all the blood, sweat, and tears will be worth it. Time to claw my way back and prove once again that I'm a contender and a f***ing draw," tweeted The Bunny.

The Bunny's most recent match was at an "AEW Dark" TV Taping on November 4, where she, Marina Shafir, and Nyla Rose defeated Christina Marie, Gabby Ortiz, and Miranda Vionette. Her last match before that was in April for "AEW Dark: Elevation."

As noted, the AEW star has been filming a new Lifetime movie called "Bad Tenant" and the character that she is playing is named Axelle. The film is about a homeowner (Maryana Dvorska) who rents out a room to a music manager who is not as he seems. This isn't her first movie role either, The Bunny recently starred in the horror film "Puppet Master: Doktor Death" and a minor role in the film, "Givers of Death."