AEW's The Bunny Confirmed For Lifetime Movie

It seems many in pro wrestling are getting the acting bug these days, especially in AEW. Miro is only a few weeks removed from appearing on the new hit CBS show "Eastern New York", while it was just this past week it was announced that MJF would be playing Lance Von Erich, the fake Von Erich brother, in the upcoming Von Erich biopic "The Iron Claw." So it's only natural now that Laura "The Bunny" Dennis would get in on the action by booking a gig in an upcoming Lifetime movie.

The Tampa Bay Times reported earlier Thursday morning that Dennis has been filming the Lifetime movie "Bad Tenant" down in, you guessed it, Tampa Bay, Florida. Dennis will play Axelle, according to IMDB, in the film, which focuses on a homeowner (Maryana Dvorska) who rents out a room to a music manager who is not as he seems.

This is not Dennis' first acting gig, as the AEW star had previously appeared in the 2011 film "Beat Down", the 2020 film "Givers of Death", and most recently in the horror film "Puppet Master: Doktor Death." AEW would promote Dennis' appearance in the film shortly after the article dropped, and Dennis herself took to Twitter to briefly touch upon the project.

"I had so much fun filming!!" Dennis tweeted. "The area was beautiful."

For anyone worried that this will interfere with Dennis' duties as The Bunny, fear not, for fans will get to see her on "AEW Dark: Elevation" this upcoming Monday, with spoilers suggesting she accompanied The Butcher and the Blade to the ring for tag team action.