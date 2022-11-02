Toni Storm Women's Title Defense Officially Announced For AEW Full Gear

Toni Storm will defend her AEW Interim Women's World Title against Jamie Hayter at the Full Gear pay-per-view on November 19.

The title match was announced during the 11/2 episode of "AEW Dynamite," where a video package highlighted the personal history between Storm and Hayter, and how the two women shared a close bond before they crossed paths in AEW. It was also implied that Hayter had been brainwashed and turned into a new person by Dr. Britt Baker, which led to her strained relationship with Storm.

"We used to live together in England," Storm said in the video ahead of her title defense against Hayter. "We spent a lot of months together, we became best friends, and we became like sisters. When I first walked into AEW, Jamie Hayter wouldn't even talk to me, she wouldn't even look at me, and it was quite clear that we weren't friends anymore. It was very obvious that she's Britt's friend now."

The video also included an interview with Hayter, who objected to the notion that she's had "a change of attitude" since joining AEW.

"I feel like I've always been the same person. Maybe people just didn't notice who I was before," Hayter stressed.

The match at Full Gear will mark Storm's fourth title defense since she captured the Interim AEW Women's World Title at All Out by besting Hikaru Shida, Baker and Hayter in a four-way match. Since her win at All Out, Storm has had successful singles title defenses against Shida and Serena Deeb, besides her win in a four-way match against Baker, Athena, and Deeb at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" on September 21.

Storm had previously defeated Hayter in a singles match on the May 11 episode of "AEW Dynamite."