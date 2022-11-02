AEW Dynamite Live Coverage (11/2): Four Championship Matches, Jon Moxley In Action, More
This is Wrestling INC.'s results of "AEW Dynamite" for November 2, 2022!
Tonight's show will continue to focus on the build toward AEW's upcoming Full Gear PPV, and the fallout from last week is expected to be seen. The Firm jumped the AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, which led to MJF firing them, only to be taken out by the group he had hired in the first place.
Moxley is set to compete in a title eliminator match against a member of that faction, Lee Moriarty, but so far MJF has no advertised segment, and it remains unclear how he is going to react to being betrayed by Stokely Hathaway.
Elsewhere, there are going to be four different championship matches on the show tonight, with several of them being featured around Ring Of Honor. Samoa Joe is going to be in action defending his ROH Television Championship against Brian Cage after issues between the two have boiled over.
Meanwhile, Chris Jericho will once again put his ROH World Championship on the line against a mystery opponent. While the identity of the person is unknown, it has been confirmed they will be a former ROH Champion, but that could be for any of the titles.
Jade Cargill is going to be defending her TBS Championship against Marina Shafir, while the All-Atlantic Title will also be on the line as Orange Cassidy competes against Luchasaurus and Rey Fenix in triple-threat action.
The issues between Saraya and Britt Baker are set to be addressed tonight in a sit-down interview segment with Renee Paquette, and The Acclaimed are hosting a 'Daddy Ass Birthday Bash' for Billy Gunn.
Finally, Darby Allin and Jay Lethal are set to go one-on-one after the veteran teased that he has an old friend who knows Allin's weakness.
Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal
This one starts immediately with Darby Allin attacking Jay Lethal as he makes his way down the ramp, but that doesn't work out for him as the veteran slams him into the ring apron with Allin's taped ribs. Allin fires back though by jumping off the timekeeper's table to attack him, and he then clotheslines Lethal over the top rope and out of the ring as Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh then make their way to ringside.
Singh blocks the potential dive from Allin, and that allows Lethal to regain control as he sends Allin into the steps. Lethal then places him under the barricade and applies the Figure Four Leglock, inflicting further damage. The two then begin fighting on the ring apron, but Lethal catches the leg and then stamps down on the back of the calf before launching him backward onto the apron with a German release suplex.
The attack of the ribs continues as Lethal drops Allin down onto the steps again, then inside the ring Lethal spikes him down hard onto his shoulder. Allin then smartly rakes at the nose, and this allows him to hit the Coffin Splash off the middle rope, but when he tries to follow up, Lethal kicks him in the corner and then flattens him face-first. Lethal then goes for the King's Elbow but it is reversed with a crucifix pin attempt, and the Lethal Injection is then reversed as well with Allin putting him into a choke submission.
Allin then releases the move and transitions straight into a Stunner, but as he goes to the top rope, Lethal rolls out of the ring. Allin then launches himself out of the ring, and he hits Singh but just bounces off him, yet the official throws Singh and Dutt out. However, with the official distracted a man with Sting's jacket and mask appears, hitting Allin with a baseball bat. Allin then heads back into the ring as Lethal connects with the Lethal Injection for the win.
Winner: Jay Lethal
After the match, the masked figure is revealed to be Cole Carter from The Factory, and the four men beat Allin down until Sting's music hits... but he doesn't appear and instead Jeff Jarrett does as he nails Allin with a guitar! He tells Allin he just got a lesson from the Last Outlaw, as Allin bleeds. Jarrett says Sting has become his biggest weakness, and he explains that wherever the Jarrett's went, they left an impact. He assures when he has got done with this place, there will be bodybags, and peple can choke on that.
Jon Moxley is then shown backstage, addressing his opponent tonight. He says if Lee Moriarty has any revenge boiling in him, now would be the time to bring it to the surface as he wants him to be violent.
A video package is then shown of The Elite winning the World Trios Championships, but someone then edits it to be replaced by the Death Triangle footage, as the three men are then taken out of the AEW graphic.