Thunder Rosa Updates Fans On Injury

While making an appearance on "Busted Open Radio" earlier this week, AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa discussed the various physical therapy and non-surgical procedures that she has been undergoing to treat the back injury that kept her from participating in this year's "All Out" PPV. "La Mera Mera" also teased a new video on her YouTube channel that chronicles the beginning of her road to recovery. Now, that video has dropped and fans can get a glimpse into the champ's life.

In her latest vlog titled "I'm Hurt," Thunder Rosa captured the start of her healing process for her YouTube channel. In addition to glimpses of her recent media appearances and charity work, the video included visits to the South Texas Spine and Joint Institute where she received spinal decompression and shockwave therapy treatments. At one point, her doctor mentioned that these methods would continue for at least six to eight weeks with about three to four visits per week. However, that doesn't mean that she'll be ready to return to the ring at that time. While there's no concrete timetable at this time, it could be a number of months before we see Rosa return to AEW TV because she noted how "not traveling has actually made a huge difference."

Whenever she is ready to make her comeback, the champion is expected to face off with the Interim Women's World Champion, who is currently Toni Storm. Although, the in-ring rockstar from Gold Coast, Australia may not be the champion after Wednesday's "Grand Slam" at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City since she faces off against Athena, Serena Deeb, and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D in a Fatal Four Way match. Whoever holds the title after that will have to tend with Thunder Rosa somewhere down the line.