AEW's Toni Storm Reveals She Recently Underwent Surgery

AEW has experienced its fair share of injuries this year, with top stars such as Adam Cole and Thunder Rosa currently sidelined. Fortunately, it's not all doom and gloom in the promotion, as the latest wrestler to receive surgery will return to action in the coming days. Toni Storm took to her Instagram stories on Friday, August 26, to inform her followers that she's recovering from dental surgery at the moment. The good news, however, is that she'll be healthy in time for the next episode of "AEW Dynamite."

Storm's photo update depicted her lying in bed with a dog by her side. "Surgery successful. See you Wednesday #TOOTHLESSAGGRESSION," she wrote in the accompanying caption, before revealing that her furry companion goes by the name of "Lemon."

It remains to be seen if Storm will be fit to compete in her planned match on the upcoming episode of "Dynamite," which is also the go-home show ahead of AEW's upcoming "All Out" pay-per-view on September 4. The 26-year-old was originally scheduled to face Rosa for the AEW Women's World Championship at the latter event, but her opponent's recent injury setback means that she'll be out of action for the foreseeable future. It's also been reported that Rosa was expected to drop the title to Storm at the show.

However, Storm is still expected to receive a title shot at "All Out." At the time of this writing, she's part of a four-way match for the interim AEW Women's World Championship, which will see her compete against Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Hikaru Shida.