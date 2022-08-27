Jon Moxley Segment Announced For 8/31 AEW Dynamite

Earlier this week, on the 8/24 edition of "AEW Dynamite," Jon Moxley shockingly defeated CM Punk in just three minutes and nine seconds to become the undisputed AEW World Heavyweight Champion. Last night, on "AEW Rampage," it was announced that we will hear from Moxley on the last "Dynamite" before the "All Out" pay-per-view on September 4.

The company announced a number of other segments and matches for the show as well. Of course, Moxley's appearance is arguably the most interesting as he still doesn't have a set opponent for "All Out," though it's been heavily reported that a rematch with Punk is still planned for the event.

However, Moxley recently went on record about his potential All Out opponent, dismissing the speculation that he'll face Punk at the show. "That's some business I took care of, and the train keeps on rolling." That said, the AEW World Heavyweight Championship also revealed that he isn't interested in giving away any spoilers. "If I knew [the challenger], I wouldn't tell you. When I say anyone, anywhere, any time... let's do it."

The go-home show of "Dynamite" will also see Bryan Danielson go up against Jericho Appreciation Society member Jake Hager ahead of his "All Out" match against Chris Jericho. Elsewhere, Hikaru Shida and Toni Storm will team up against Jamie Hayter and Dr. Britt Baker DMD ahead of their huge four-way match at the pay-per-view. Additionally, The Elite will battle United Empire in an AEW Trios Championship Tournament semi-final match, with the winning team progressing to the final round on September 4.