Jon Moxley Speculates On His All Out Opponent After Beating CM Punk

The August 24 edition of "AEW Dynamite" marked the end of the interim AEW World Championship as CM Punk and Jon Moxley clashed to determine who is the true Undisputed Champion of AEW. Fans that expected a competitive, close match between the two veteran wrestlers were left shocked as Punk seemingly re-injured his surgically repaired foot during the match and quickly lost to Mox via pinfall.

Now that it seems Punk is once again out of the title picture, Moxley looks ahead to AEW's All Out pay-per-view on September 4. "That was some business I had to take care of and now the train rolls on," Mox told Tony Pike & Rick Ucchino on Cincy 360 (via Fightful) following his victory over Punk. "If I knew [who was challenging me], I wouldn't tell you. When I say anybody, anytime, any place – I'm at a Flying J outside of Columbus, if somebody wants to throw down in the parking lot, let's do it. When I say that, I'm talking seriously. I got out and do stuff that people talk about. I'm what everyone pretends to be. All these guys sitting at home tweeting about what they should be doing, meanwhile, I'm at an indie show in front of 400 people, stapling dollar bills to foreheads."

After slaying the "Second City Saint," Mox is looking forward to arriving in Chicago to see how Punk's hometown crowd welcomes him. "We'll see how the story unfolds from here," he finished. Despite the quick victory for the AEW World Champion, reports from earlier today claim that the main event match of All Out is still set as Moxley vs. Punk for the AEW World Championship, though it's possible some sort of additional stipulation is included this time around.