Update On AEW All Out Main Event Following Dynamite World Title Match

Despite Jon Moxley winning the AEW World Championship unification match in dominant fashion on "AEW Dynamite" this week, the planned main event for the upcoming All Out PPV has supposedly remained unchanged. According to Dave Meltzer on the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," the match slated to headline the show next Sunday is still Moxley vs. CM Punk for the AEW World Championship, though it's unknown if any stipulations will be getting added.

It had been reported before the unification match happened that the two men would meet for the unified title at All Out, which many fans expected to be their first collision in AEW, but after the way their encounter was booked on "AEW Dynamite," doubles began to creep in. While some sort of outside angle or controversial finish was widely expected to setup a rematch at the PPV, that was not the case, as Moxley picked up the victory clean. Punk connected with a kick at the start of the match, then began selling a foot injury — the reason he's been off television for several months, and the reason Moxley became Interim Champion in the first place.

From there, Moxley focused on the foot and secured a quick, clean win in just over three minutes, to the surprise of everyone watching. Punk was helped to the back by doctors, while Moxley cut a passionate promo about how it's his time, but no official announcement or angle was done to set up a potential rematch. With the PPV taking place on Sunday, September 4, that leaves just one more episode of "AEW Dynamite," as well as two episodes of "AEW Rampage," for Tony Khan to get the match booked if it is, in fact, still taking place.