Swerve In Our Glory Chooses Tag Title Challengers For AEW All Out

Swerve In Our Glory's opponents at All Out have been revealed.

Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee will be putting their AEW World Tag Team Titles on the line against The Acclaimed on September 4 at the Now Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

On Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite", Colten Gunn of the Gunn Club faced off with his father and The Acclaimed's ally, Billy Gunn. Colten defeated his father relatively quickly before the Gunn Club beat down Billy and The Acclaimed. Swerve In Our Glory ran down and forced the Gunn Club to retreat.

Later on in the show, the two teams came face-to-face backstage. Strickland stated that he and Lee were happy to save another team while Lee pointed out that The Acclaimed is ranked. Lee said that they didn't save them because they loved them, but because they thought The Acclaimed would make worthy opponents for the Tag Team Championships.

Max Caster said that while it was nice of them to help them out, they don't need their praise or help. He says that he and Anthony Bowens are the best homegrown team in AEW, proving that week after week. Bowens says that they are the uncrowned champions and will take the titles from Lee and Swerve at All Out because everyone loves The Acclaimed.

Swerve and Lee won the titles during Fyter Fest: Week One, defeating The Young Bucks and the team of Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs in a "triple threat" match. The Acclaimed have been on a hot streak as of late, taking down anyone in their sights. They reunited with Billy Gunn after his sons turned their backs on him last week.