CM Punk Vs. Jon Moxley Reportedly Still Planned For AEW All Out

We may be getting a double dose of Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk.

In a new report for The Wrestling Observer, Dave Meltzer writes that although the expected AEW World Championship Unification Match was surprisingly set for next week's "AEW Dynamite" in Cleveland, the plan is to still have Punk vs. Moxley go down at All Out on September 4. Meltzer adds that this hasn't been announced, and although it is not 100%, there appears to be no backup plan for the bout.

It's been reported by several outlets, including the Observer, that CM Punk's promo on Wednesday's "Dynamite" wasn't totally planned, as the world champion seemingly had a "receipt" to issue to "Hangman" Adam Page following their championship feud earlier this year, which culminated in Punk defeated Page for the title. Punk began his promo by challenging Page to a match, and while Page was in the building, there was no plan for him to be part of the segment. Punk took that as an opportunity to accuse the former champion of "coward s***" before turning his focus to Moxley. Moxley and Punk proceeded to made this particular "Dynamite" a chaotic one, leading to the title match being moved to next Wednesday.

A report from Fightful Select suggests that all may not be copacetic behind the scenes with CM Punk and AEW, and that things are bad enough that Punk entertained the idea of staying at home. According to the report, it was unknown if Punk was going to be at the latest "Dynamite" for his angle with Moxley.