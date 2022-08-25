Dream Showdown Set For Dynamite Final Of AEW Trios Title Tournament

Two of the most highly-regarded pro wrestlers of their generation will renew hostilities in the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament.

The tournament kicked off during last Wednesday's episode of "Dynamite." The Young Bucks teamed with the returning Kenny Omega to defeat Andrade El Idolo, Rush, and Dragon Lee. This week's episode of "Dynamite" saw Death Triangle take on IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay and Aussie Open of New Japan Pro-Wrestling's United Empire faction. The United Empire picked up the victory, setting up a huge showdown for next Wednesday.

The Elite will be facing the United Empire for the first time ever. Omega and Ospreay have been feuding online and in interviews for months. Recently, Ospreay escalated the tension when he used Omega's finisher, the One-Winged Angel, during a match. Ospreay even made a t-shirt commemorating the moment just to add fuel to the flames.

This will not be the first time Omega and Ospreay have shared a ring together. It's happened twelve other times, mainly in NJPW. However, they have also faced off in Ring of Honor and PWG.

Ospreay and Omega have met in a singles match only twice, with the others being tag matches. Perhaps the most memorable time they shared a ring was in 2018 when Omega teamed with Kota Ibushi to defeat Ospreay and Hiroshi Tanahashi.

The final of AEW World Trios Championship Tournament will take place at the All Out pay-per-view on September 4. The "Rampage" half of the bracket has already seen Orange Cassidy and Best Friends advance with a win over the Trustbusters. They'll face the winner of the final first-round match in the tournament between House of Black and Dark Order.