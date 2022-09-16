Thunder Rosa Gives An Update On Her Injury

It doesn't appear that Thunder Rosa will be returning from injury for some time yet. The AEW Women's World Champion spoke to Dave LeGreca while co-hosting the latest "Busted Open Radio" and gave an update on her recovery. Rosa stated she was still in pain and is going through physical therapy, as well as non-surgical treatments, to progress through her back injury, and will likely be off the shelf for several more months.

"In the next couple weeks, we'll be putting some stuff [on] YouTube so you guys can see what kind of treatment I've been doing," Rosa said. "The funny thing is that, even though I'm doing all this therapy, people are still making comments like 'You're still faking it, right?' I'm not faking it!"

Rosa then shared a possible timetable for her return to the ring.

"When I was talking to my PT ... she was explaining to me how I will be doing therapy for about 6-8 weeks, and then after that I have to get back to conditioning for wrestling, because it's not like 'Oh, you're clear, you can just jump in the ring,'" Rosa said. "It's a process, and I have to make sure it heals, because tears are really hard to heal, especially where I have them, so they want to make sure that they're healed so when I return I'm completely healthy and I don't re-injure myself."

The champ is still working hard despite her painful back injury. "It is a lot, because I have to go to therapy 3-4 times a week. So it's like my other job now," she said. When Rosa does return to the ring, her first line of business will be defending the AEW Women's World Championship against current interim champion and former tag team partner Toni Storm.