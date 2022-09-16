Tony Khan Announces When Full AEW Grand Slam Card Will Be Revealed

With All Elite Wrestling's second appearance in Arthur Ashe Stadium slowly approaching, tonight's episode of "AEW Rampage" is set to put the wheels in motion for AEW's "Grand Slam" programming. According to AEW CEO Tony Khan, tonight's show will feature several announcements for matches next Wednesday and Friday, with "Rampage" being a two-hour special. Along with the announcement of those matches, the show will also feature Samoa Joe defending his Ring of Honor Television Championship against Josh Woods, Ethan Page taking on Danhausen, and Darby Allin vs. Matt Hardy.

As of this post, AEW's return to Queens, New York, this coming Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite" will feature the crowning of a new AEW World Champion, as Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson square off in the show's main event. The two earned the right to be in the match following their victories in the AEW Grand Slam Tournament of Champions, with Danielson defeating "Hangman" Page and Chris Jericho while Moxley defeated Sammy Guevara after being given a bye to the semi-final.

Also lurking in the title picture is MJF, who recently returned and earned himself a future shot at the AEW World Championship when he won the Casino Ladder match at AEW's last pay-per-view, All Out. MJF's win in the ladder match granted him the ability to cash in his casino chip at any time and challenge the champion, a nod to WWE's use of the Money in the Bank briefcase.

The "Dynamite" card will also include AEW All-Atlantic Champion Pac defending his belt against Orange Cassidy, a tag team title rematch from All Out between The Acclaimed and Swerve In Our Glory, and the first defense of Toni Storm's AEW Interim Women's Championship. Storm will defend the belt in a fourway match against Britt Baker, Serena Deeb, and Athena.