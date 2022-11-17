Toni Storm Believes Thunder Rosa Should Be Stripped Of AEW Title On This Condition

Toni Storm holds the Interim AEW Women's World Championship while AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa remains sidelined with a back injury. When Rosa was unable to defend her title at All Out in September due to the injury, Storm won a fatal-four way at the event to capture the interim title and will put it on the line for the fourth time thus Saturday at Full Gear against Jamie Hayter. When Rosa returns, she will face the Interim AEW Women's World Champion in a title unification match.

In an interview with "The Ringer," Storm discussed why it's so important for her to walk out of Full Gear with the title belt around her waist.

"If I lose the interim championship, then that basically means I never was champion, really, and it was all for nothing," Storm said. "[I don't] go down in the record books as the actual champion. ... So I have to get through all these defenses before I even become the undisputed champion, and there's just so much pressure with that. What do I do if I lose? The embarrassment, the humiliation if I was to lose the interim championship, it just feels [like] so much work."

Storm said she believes Rosa may have to be stripped of her title. "Personally, I think she should just come to work and defend her championship like she's supposed to," Storm said. "If the injury lingers too long, I believe she should probably be stripped. And then I should be the AEW Undisputed Women's World Champion, like I was supposed to be at All Out. That's verbatim. I think she should defend her title."