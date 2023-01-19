Willow Nightingale Is Victim Of Apparent Heel Turn On AEW Dynamite

A heel turn seems to have taken place on the January 18 episode of "AEW Dynamite." After Toni Storm and Willow Nightingale's match, Nightingale was attacked by Storm and Saraya as Hikaru Shida watched on. She was eventually saved by her tag team partner from Friday's "AEW Rampage," Ruby Soho.

This development comes after last week's "Dynamite" where Shida cost Storm and Saraya a match against Dr. Britt Baker and AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter, and because of that, Saraya told Shida to stay in the back for Storm's match against Nightingale.

Saraya and Storm's tag match last week on "Dynamite" was somewhat overshadowed by anticipation that Mercedes Mone would actually be Saraya's tag team partner. When the rumor turned out to be untrue, it resulted in the phrase "No Mercedes" to trend on social media.

The heel turn would mark both Storm and Saraya's first time as heels in AEW, and could potentially see Shida flip to being a face in her ongoing tensions with the pair. Tensions started after Saraya announced Storm as her partner for the January 11 edition of "Dynamite."

Nightingale's defeat on "Dynamite" comes fresh off the heels of her tag team victory alongside Soho against Anna Jay A.S. and Tay Melo in a Street Fight on "Rampage." While Nightingale received some flak online for a missed table spot with Jay, it pales in comparison to the uproar over the image of a blood-soaked Soho that went around on social media after the match.