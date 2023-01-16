Update On Anna Jay Following Scary Table Spot

This past Friday's "AEW Rampage" featured a brutal tag team match between Jericho Appreciation Society's Anna Jay and Tay Melo and the team of Willow Nightingale and Ruby Soho. The bloody encounter took the wrestling world by storm and caused a flurry of controversy over its extreme content.

According to Bryan Alvarez on the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," Anna Jay is "alright" following a vicious powerbomb from the stage. Alvarez described the powerbomb as Jay "missing a table and almost getting killed," and noting that Jay "landed on the concrete." However, Alvarez was not told anything else about Jay's condition, suggesting the fall still took a physical toll on the former Dark Order member. Melo and Jay were unsuccessful in

Soho bore the brunt of the controversy on social media, but the match wasn't the first time the women in AEW shed copious amounts of blood on TV. Dr. Britt Baker DMD received her share of controversy for her bloody match with Thunder Rosa, which also made Baker's name among fans of hardcore wrestling, even minting a shirt featuring her bloodied face. Although despite AEW's copious use of blood, president Tony Khan has a fear of germs that leaves him uncomfortable when congratulating bloody wrestlers.

AEW Commentator Tony Schiavone recently said that he thinks there might be too much blood, saying that he's seen enough of it, noting that some of the AEW talents don't have the blading experience, "and sometimes it's too much blood because they don't know how to do it."