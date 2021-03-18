The main event of tonight’s AEW Dynamite: St. Patrick’s Day Slam was Britt Baker taking on Thunder Rosa in a Unsanctioned Lights Out/Anything Goes Match. The long rivalry between the two AEW stars hit a climax at the end of tonight’s show.

Thunder Rosa picked up the pinfall victory after hitting a thunder driver off the apron and through a table. The wild match saw both wrestlers get busted open — Baker, in particular. Along with chairs, tables, and a ladder, thumbtacks were also introduced into the match with Baker taking a powerbomb on them at one point in the bout.

AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida was seen watching on a monitor in the back, so it’s possible the winner of this match may take her on in the near future.

Be sure to check out our results of tonight’s show!

You can see highlights from the match below:

.@RebelTanea didn't mess around to get the early advantage.

Watch #AEWDynamite St. Patrick's Day Slam NOW on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/3uusltacb2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 18, 2021

But guess what, @thunderrosa22 also came to win 😤 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/tCMk2B7HXI — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) March 18, 2021