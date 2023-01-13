AEW Rampage Live Coverage (01/13) - TNT Championship Match, Street Fight, Kings Of The Black Throne Vs. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Rampage" on January 13, 2023, coming to you from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California!

TNT Champion Darby Allin will be putting his title on the line against "Rock Hard" Juice Robinson. Robinson threw out the challenge to Allin on this past Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite" and management made it official later that night. Will Allin be successful in his second defense of the title, or will a new champion be crowned tonight?

Jericho Appreciation society members Tay Melo and Anna Jay A.S. will be squaring off with Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale in a Street Fight. Soho and Melo have had long standing issues with one another, dating back to the summer of last year. Jay became involved a few weeks ago after she helped Melo attack Soho, and Nightingale was then enlisted to even the odds. With the four women looking to put their issues to rest once and for all tonight, which team will come out on top?

Kings of the Black Throne (Malakai Black and Brody King) will be taking on longtime friends Eddie Kingston and Ortiz. Tensions between Kingston and Ortiz have been on the rise as of late after Black sent a cryptic message to Kingston a couple of weeks ago, hinting at a betrayal of him at the hands of Ortiz. Kingston has been shown to have trouble trusting Ortiz since then, and the question remains: will the issues between the two impact the outcome of tonight's match?

Golden Globe winner Paul Walter Hauser will be addressing AEW fans after appearing on this past Wednesday's "Dynamite". Hauser is best known for starring in Hollywood pictures such as "Cruella" and "I, Tonya". Additionally, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed also have something to say tonight.