Dr. Britt Baker DMD has long talked about her close relationship with AEW President Tony Khan. Appearing on My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox, the AEW Women’s World Champion recalled a story of Khan giving her a hug following her Light’s Out Match with Thunder Rosa. Britt Baker also revealed new information on Khan — he’s a germaphobe.

“He does not like germs,” Baker revealed. “He’ll give the fist bump, not a really big hand shaker guy, has his hand sanitizer with him all the time. Smart, right? Smart. After the Lights Out Match with Thunder Rosa, I’m covered in blood, like dripping blood, sweat, gross. He came up to me and gave me the biggest hug ever. And he’s like a germaphobe, so I’m like, ‘oh, this must’ve been pretty good if Tony is hugging me right now because I’m disgusting.’ So that was cool.”

In addition to Jerry Lynn, Britt Baker was also asked to name several people who have mentored her in AEW. Baker named a who’s who of top AEW stars, as well as crediting Khan for being so hands-on.

“Chris Jericho, definitely,” Baker said. “He’s helped my career, specifically my promo skills more than probably anybody. Cody, early on. Kenny Omega is more passionate about women’s wrestling than anybody I’ve ever met, so that’s really cool. And then, I mean, I work so closely one on one with Tony Khan.

“To have as much hands-on as he does, but then still have every freakin’ thing else under the sun going on that he does, this man has more than 100% in the tank. That’s the only way to explain how he does what he does because he’s all over the place and he’s 100% committed to whatever he does.”

