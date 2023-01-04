Report And Hints Conflict With Saraya's Announcement Of Her Mystery Tag Team Partner

Muehlhausen's report was followed less than 90 minutes later by a backstage interview with Baker and Hayter on "Dynamite" where Baker referred to herself as "the boss" – (Moné's nickname in WWE) while hyping the big tag team match for the Inglewood show. Baker's words weren't even the first overt hints of the day. At the Wrestle Kingdom backstage press conference, Moné indicated that Japan is just the first stop on her "world domination tour."

However, about three-quarters of the way into "Dynamite," in another pre-recorded backstage interview conducted by Renee Paquette, Saraya told Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida that Storm would be her partner next week. Both Shida, and to a lesser extent Paquette, played it as if they were both confused and dismayed by the announcement, suggesting that there's more to the storyline beneath the surface.

As for Moné, she made her debut in NJPW (and, effectively, sister promotion STARDOM) early Wednesday by attacking and challenging IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI (the former Kairi Sane in WWE) after she successfully defended her title against Tam Nakano. With NJPW being a close partner of AEW, the initial reporting of the Moné deal naturally led to speculation that she would be the mystery partner, a match that was already announced before the news broke.