Mercedes Mone Claims Japan Is Just The First Stop On 'World Domination Tour'

After months of speculation about her future plans, Mercedes Moné made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 and revealed that she's out to take KAIRI's IWGP Women's Championship. However, while she essentially confirmed plans to compete in NJPW and STARDOM moving forward, the wrestler formerly known as Sasha Banks plans to take over the globe.

Moné addressed her intentions at the post-show media scrum, revealing that she's set to embark on a "world domination tour" and Japan is merely the first stop on the journey. The former WWE Superstar didn't state which other wrestling companies are on her radar, but it's been heavily speculated that she might join AEW to team with Saraya against Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter on next Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite."

Of course, it remains to be seen if the self-proclaimed "CEO of New Japan" will join AEW or return to North American wrestling in the near future. Until then, she's focused on the Land of the Rising Sun — and she believes that NJPW and STARDOM are now the envy of other wrestling companies.

Speaking to the crowd of onlookers at the media scrum, she said: "I know everybody is so jealous of Japan. You guys are so jealous to have me first, right? Are you guys happy that I'm here?" Afterward, Moné reiterated her intention to take the IWGP Women's Championship and opened up about her desire to face Aja Kong and Manami Toyota. More than anything, though, the 30-year-old plans on making some "pesos" and taking the wrestling "game" to the next level.