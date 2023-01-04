NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Live Coverage (1/4) Okada Vs. White, Ospreay Vs. Omega, Great Muta In Action

Our live coverage starts at 1:20 am ET.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling's biggest show of the year, Wrestle Kingdom, is here. The show will be headlined by a double main event. First IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay defends his title against All Elite Wrestling's Kenny Omega. The match will mark Kenny Omega's first match in NJPW since 2019.

In the final bout of the night, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White defends his title against G1 Climax winner Kazuchika Okada. Okada is looking to regain the title he lost to "King Switchblade" at Dominion in June.

Here is the full card:

Pre-Show I (1:20 am ET)

-Exhibition Match: Boltin Oleg vs. Ryohei Oiwa

-New Japan Rambo for the right to challenge for the KOPW 2023 Belt: Entrants TBA

Pre-Show II (2:20 am ET)

-Antonio Inoki Memorial 6-Man Tag Match: Togi Makabe, Yuji Nagata & Satoshi Kojima vs. Tiger Mask, Minoru Suzuki & Tatsumi Fujinami

Main Card (3 am ET)

-IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship Match: United Empire (TJP & Francesco Akira) (c) vs. CHAOS (Lio Rush & YOH)

-IWGP Women's Championship Match: KAIRI (c) vs. Tam Nakano

-IWGP Tag Team Championship Match: FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) (c) vs. Bishamon (YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto)

-NJPW World TV Championship Tournament Final: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ren Narita

-NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Karl Anderson (c) vs. Tama Tonga

-Keiji Muto's Last Match In NJPW: Keiji Mutoh, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Shota Umino vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, SANADA & BUSHI)

-IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship Match: Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado vs. Master Wato

-IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship Match: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Kenny Omega

-IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jay White (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada