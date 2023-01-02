Kazuchika Okada Discusses Preparation For Upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 17 Main Event

As he prepares for his eighth Wrestle Kingdom main event, Kazuchika Okada took some time to address his opponent, "Switchblade" Jay White, and shared a little about how he is preparing for the upcoming match. Speaking to Fightful Select, Okada stated that he was not bothered by White's "unserious nature" leading up to their bout this Wednesday. However, the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion shared that he hopes White doesn't use that lack of preparation as an excuse after he loses.

Okada also stated that he believes having a certain level of anxiety ahead of a match is a good thing. The New Japan Pro-Wrestling star said that he hasn't participated in a singles match since October of last year, perhaps increasing that level of anxiety. However, Okada shared that he felt his tag team matches have helped him stay prepared ahead of Wednesday's match.

Apart from those tag team matches throughout the fall and early winter, Okada hasn't taken up any special preparation for the bout. The perennial main eventer concluded by stating that fans will be able to experience Okada at his best at Wrestle Kingdom 17 as he looks to regain the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship from his rival.

In addition to Okada vs. White, Wrestle Kingdom 17 will see AEW star Kenny Omega return to his former promotion to face off against Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Championship, WWE star Karl Anderson will defend the NEVER Openweight Championship against Tama Tonga, and much more. For the first time ever, the IWGP Women's Championship will be defended on the show, with Tam Nakano challenging current title holder Kairi.