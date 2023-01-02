Kazuchika Okada Reflects On Eighth Wrestle Kingdom Main Event

In just a few days, New Japan Pro-Wrestling will hold its most significant event of the year — Wrestle Kingdom 17. While a number of wrestlers have become closely associated with the event and the promotion as a whole over the last decade, none have done so to the same extent as Kazuchika Okada. The six-time world champion will finish up this year's Wrestle Kingdom with his eighth main event, and Okada recently spoke to Sports Illustrated to reflect on his time at the top of the card.

"I've wrestled here a lot, and I've had my ups and downs," Okada said. "Looking back at Wrestle Kingdom, you see opponents change, you see the passage of time. And I think, with all I've done over the years, you can say Wrestle Kingdom is pretty much synonymous with the career of Kazuchika Okada."

Okada, who is set to face "Switchblade" Jay White for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, also spoke about possibly paying tribute to the late Antonio Inoki if he should win, and shared his thoughts on White as an opponent.

"I am excited to wrestle Jay White," Okada continued. "True, I've only gotten one win from him so far. But I got that win at Madison Square Garden, and the next win will be in the main event at Wrestle Kingdom, so you can't argue with the value of my wins."

If Okada wins on January 4, he would become NJPW's IWGP World Heavyweight Championship for the second time, following five reigns with the previous IWGP Heavyweight Championship. Last year, the company unified the IWGP Heavyweight Championship with the IWGP Intercontinental Championship to create the new title, with Kota Ibushi serving as the first champion, and Okada winning the belt at last year's Wrestle Kingdom 16.