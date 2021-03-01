New Japan Pro Wrestling has officially unified the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships to create the new IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, reports PWInsider.

New Japan chairman Naoki Sugabayashi had confirmed the news to Tokyo Sports.

PWInsider also reports that Kota Ibushi’s first defense of the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship will be against the winner of the New Japan Cup. The New Japan Cup starts on March 5.

El Desperado vs. Ibushi will headline New Japan’s Anniversary Event on March 4, but it will be a non-title match.

NJPW will be holding a press conference on March 1 at 3 pm JST (1 am ET).