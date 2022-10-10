NJPW Declaration Of Power Live Coverage (10/1) World Title Match, 'Who's Your Daddy?' Match, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Declaration of Power Live Coverage. Our live coverage starts at 4am ET. Please share tonight's coverage of tonight's event on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below.

Here is the full card:

-Ren Narita Comeback Match: Ren Narita, David Finlay & Robbie Eagles vs. Suzuki-gun (El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI)

-Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi) vs. TMDK (Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito)

-Hiroshi Tanahashi, Hikuleo & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. House of Torture (EVIL, SHO & Yujrio Takahashi)

-CHAOS (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) vs. United Empire (Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan)

-Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi) vs. United Empire (Will Ospreay, Aaron Henare, TJP & Francesco Akira)

-Master Wato vs. Taiji Ishimori

-KOPW 2022 Provisional Trophy "Who's Your Daddy?" Match: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. El Phantasmo

-Kazuchika Okada vs. JONAH

-IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jay White (c) vs. Tama Tonga