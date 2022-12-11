The Unorthodox Way Jay White Is Preparing For Kazuchika Okada At Wrestle Kingdom 17

Since betraying CHAOS and becoming the leader of the Bullet Club at King of Pro Wrestling 2018, Jay White's time in Japan has remained synonymous with his former leader and arch-rival, Kazuchika Okada. Their longstanding rivalry will see its second Tokyo Dome match on January 4 at Wrestle Kingdom 17 with White's IWGP World Heavyweight Championship on the line.

White discussed his upcoming match against Okada in an interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful and displayed the utmost confidence going into WK17. "I've been opposite him a lot of times and on the same side [as him]," White reiterates, "As for how I've been preparing, I built a chicken coop the other day. That's how I'm preparing for Okada."

White's peculiar response was due to a lack of need to prepare for his frequent opponent. "It's 4-1 right now, I've got his number," White reminded. "The Rainmaker" has never beaten his former stablemate one-on-one in Japan, with his only victory coming at NJPW x ROH G1 Supercard in Madison Square Garden in 2019.

"Switchblade" then gladly elaborated on his chicken coop-related preparation. "Two days ago we got an old chicken coop. I got six chickens and two ducks...but I needed to refresh the coop. So I built a new coop and had to take the old one out. It was a b*tch of a job... That's my prep. I'm putting in chicken coops, that's how I feel about Okada."

The IWGP World Heavyweight Champion continued, saying that his victory over Okada will be in honor of the recently passed Antonio Inoki, saying he'd utilize the wrestling legend's catchphrase when he wins. "Finally the Rainmaker Era will be no more, and the Switchblade Era will continue in the name of the great Antonio Inoki."