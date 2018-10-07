NJPW King Of Pro-Wrestling Live Coverage: Kenny Omega Defends Against Cody And Kota Ibushi

Welcome to the Wrestling Inc's live coverage of NJPW King of Pro-Wrestling, which will begin early Monday at 4am ET / 1am PT. You can watch live on NJPW World (about $9 to sign-up).

All of you can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show in the comments section below.

IWGP HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Kota Ibushi vs. Cody

IWGP JR. HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP (VACANT)

Marty Scurll vs. KUSHIDA

RIGHTS TO TOKYO DOME TITLE SHOT

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jay White

IWGP JR. HEAVYWEIGHT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru (c) vs. Jushin "Thunder" Liger and Tiger Mask

EVIL vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano, and Roppongi 3K vs. Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, BUSHI and a mystery partner

Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, and Will Ospreay vs. Minoru Suzuki, Taichi, and Takashi Iizuka

The Young Bucks, Hangman Page, and Chase Owens vs. Guerrillas of Destiny, Bad Luck Fale, and Taiji Ishimori

Togi Makabe and Tomoak Honma vs. Juice Robinson and Toa Henare