NJPW King Of Pro-Wrestling Live Coverage: Kenny Omega Defends Against Cody And Kota Ibushi

IWGP HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
Kenny Omega (c) vs. Kota Ibushi vs. Cody
IWGP JR. HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP (VACANT)
Marty Scurll vs. KUSHIDA
RIGHTS TO TOKYO DOME TITLE SHOT
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jay White
IWGP JR. HEAVYWEIGHT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru (c) vs. Jushin "Thunder" Liger and Tiger Mask
EVIL vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano, and Roppongi 3K vs. Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, BUSHI and a mystery partner
Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, and Will Ospreay vs. Minoru Suzuki, Taichi, and Takashi Iizuka
The Young Bucks, Hangman Page, and Chase Owens vs. Guerrillas of Destiny, Bad Luck Fale, and Taiji Ishimori
Togi Makabe and Tomoak Honma vs. Juice Robinson and Toa Henare