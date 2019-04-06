Welcome to the Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of the ROH / NJPW G1 Supercard PPV from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Join us for live coverage beginning at 6:30 pm ET for the Pre-Show, the main card will start at 7:30 pm ET.

The Pre-Show airs for free on ROH's Facebook Live, FITE, NJPW World, and Traditional PPV.

The card will feature IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jay White vs. Kazuchika Okada, and ROH World Champion Jay Lethal vs. Matt Taven vs. Marty Scurll in a Ladder Match. The main card is available for subscribers to NJPW World and ROH HonorClub, and will also be shown live on FITE and traditional PPV for $39.99.

All of you can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show in the comments section below. Please help spread word of tonight's coverage by using the various SHARE buttons on the page to let others know where to join in. Hit the REFRESH button on your browser to get the most up-to-date results.

Kagetsu, Jenny Rose, and Hazuki vs. Hana Kimura, Stella Grey, and Sumie Sakai (Pre-Show)

Winners: Kagetsu, Jenny Rose, and Hazuki via Pinfall

Honor Rumble (Pre-Show)

Kenny King is number one, Minoru Suzuki is out second. King tries to keep away at first, then lands a few strikes, he tells Suzuki to come on, and gets a forearm to the face. Cheeseburger out third. King and Suzuki continue to argue with each other and Cheeseburger wants their attention, sending a couple chops their way, Suzuki lands a forearm that instantly drops him. Beer City Bruiser out fourth. Bruiser bites a couple wrestlers as Suzuki attacks him. Sho enters fifth. He goes right after Cheesburger who tries for a hurricanrana, blocked, Sho with a dropkick as Bruiser swings away on him. Out sixth is Shingo Takagi.

Takagi goes right after Sho, they each land some clotheslines. BUSHI enters seventh and teams up with Takagi against Sho. At number eight is Yoh who immediately helps out his partner by going after BUSHI, spinning forearm on BUSHI, dragon leg screw on Takagi. Bruiser is eliminated. At number nine is is Shaheem Ali who nails a hug swingout slam on Sho. Number ten is Rhett Titus, he flexes in the middle of the ring a bit until Ali tries to attack and gets popped in the face. He continues flexing until King kicks him in the head.

Number 11 is LSG, who fights off both Sho and Yoh, spring board crossbody and pump kick lands. Number 12 is Ryusuke Taguchi who brought out his phone to get a video of the fan. He brings his rugby ball in and tosses it at someone. Wrestlers coming in quickly now, at number 13 is Will Ferrara. Ring really filling up with bodies with only one person eliminated at the moment. Number 14 is Chase Owens who swings away at anyone in front of him. Taguchi tries for a hip attack and Owens counters it into an atomic drop. Rocky Romero comes in at 15 to a nice pop. He looks to Taguchi for a play, he hits the never ending clotheslines into anyone who's in the corners of the ring.

Nearly everyone in the ring hits BUSHI with a never ending train of clotheslines. Rocky sends BUSHI out of the ring. At number 16 is Brian Milonas takes out LSG and Ali, number 17 is Bad Luck Fale. Sho and Yoh try for dual kicks and Fale eliminates both of them. At number 18 is Jonathan Gresham as Milonas and Fale lock eyes in the ring. Titus gets eliminated. King send Takagi out of the match. Number 19 is Tracy Williams and goes right after Suzuki with forearms, but eats some from Suzuki, as well. At number 20 is YOSHI-HASHI.

Taguchi is tossed out of the match. There's 30 total wrestlers in this match. PJ Black out at number 21. Ferrara gets tossed out. As does Chase Owens. Jushin Liger is at 22 and gets the pop of the match thus far. Liger drops a few wrestlers, swings away on Milonas, stomps the foot, and ends up dumping him out of the ring! TK O'Ryan at 23, goes right after Black, nearly throws him out of the ring. Vinny Marseglia at number 24. They work together on Williams and immediately throw him out. Delirious is out at number 25 and he just runs around the ring a bunch of times before going in. Tomohiro Ishii enters at 26 and eliminates Black. At number 27, Toru Yano comes out to a big pop, then runs over to commentary before entering and tells Colt Cabana to take his place to an even bigger pop. Cabana goes after everyone as the crowd chants for him. Yano joins commentary and is asked why he isn't in the match and he says "I don't know!"

Yano took Colt's place on commentary so Colt could be in rumble! Amazing ?????? #G1SuperCard pic.twitter.com/CwqOORU1Ag — SuperKicking It With Kelsi (@superkickingit) April 6, 2019

At number 28, Hirooki Goto. YOSHI-HASHI is sent out. Everyone teams up to try an eliminate Fale, they are able to send the big man out. Number 29 is King Haku! Haku with a lowblow on Cabana, he calls out to Yano for help. Apparently, he's in the match now. At number 30 is Great Muta! Crowd with a "Holy s---!" chant. Muta destroys Delirious and sends him out. Yano mistakenly smacks Cabana with the turnbuckle pad, Suzuki eliminates him and Yano. Muta tosses out Gresham. Suzuki and Goto on the apron, Goto gets kicked off the apron.

Ishii immediately pops Suzuki and they go back and forth. Ishii finally gets the best of Suzuki and clobbers him out of the match. Cheeseburger gets sent out, the ring is finally thinning out. The Kingdom is able to eliminate Haku. Down to five: Ishii, Muta, Marseglia, O'Ryan, and Liger. Kingdom then eliminate Ishii by sending him out of the ring. Liger is able to punch Marseglia out of the ring and Muta ducks under O'Ryan to eliminate him at basically the same time. Down to Muta and Liger! Shotay by Liger, Muta with a dragon screw leg whip, elbow drop. The two go to face off, but King was hiding on the outside with so many guys around and he ends up dumping both Liger and Muta out of the ring for the win.

Winner: Kenny King wins the Honor Rumble and will receive a future ROH World title shot

- Post-match, Muta gets back in the ring and nails King with the mist. Liger also back in the ring for a moment.

NEVER Openweight Champion Will Ospreay vs. ROH World TV Champion Jeff Cobb (Title vs. Title Match)

The two shake hands, Ospreay fakes a charge in, but Cobb actually does run in and smashes him into the corner, then throws him across the ring. Ospreay out to the floor, hits a chop, leaps off the barricade for a forearm. Ospreay with a leap out of the ring, Cobb catches him, but Ospreay then DDTs him on the floor. Ospreay with a springboard into the ring, gets caught again, fights his way out, gets chopped in the chest while on the turnbuckle. Cobb up on the second rope, delayed vertical suplex for ten seconds, cover, two.

Crowd pretty split for these two as Cobb swings away. Ospreay with multiple kicks to the chest, Cobb catches one, Ospreay slaps him and gets an overhead release suplex for that. Standing moonsault on Cobb, pin, two. Ospreay with a nice hook kick, Cobb returns fire with a superkick, looks for a lariat, but Ospreay counters into a standing spanish fly. Ospreay tries for a sharp elbow to the back of the head, he ducks, tour of the island, no, Ospreay counters and plants Cobb for a two count. Oscutter, nope, Cobb with a big lariat.

Ospreay with a spinning kick to the back of the head, oscutter, nope, caught, and sent into the corner. He leaps back again and hits the oscutter for the two-count! Hook kick to Cobb, tries for stormbreaker, gets Cobb up, but he gets moved back to the corner. Ospreay tucks the head and kicks him in the head. Ospreay up to the top rope, Cobb with a second rope tour of the islands, he picks Ospreay up for another tour of the island, cover, 1-2-3.

Winner: Jeff Cobb via Pinfall and is still ROH World TV Champion and new NEVER Openweight Champion.

Dalton Castle vs. Rush

Rush with a shotgun dropkick on Castle who flies back to the corner. Two big dropkicks in the corner, cover, and that will do it!

Winner: Rush via Pinfall

- Post-match, Castle is annoyed by The Boys. They try to cheer him up by doing the throne with him, he initially smiles, but that quickly disappears. He ends up lifting and suplexing boy number one. He then hits bang-a-rang on boy number two and heads to the back. Crowd boos Castle.

- Mandy Leon joins commentary for the women's title match. Backstage, we see Juice Robinson who is knocked out.

Mayu Iwatani (c) vs. Kelly Klein (ROH Women of Honor World Championship)

The two shake hands before the match gets going. Each wrestler counter wristlock attempts until they reach a stalemate. Klein with kick to the knee, looks like Klein is really focusing on the champ's knee early on. Iwatani looks for a choke early to end things early, but Klein is able to work her way to the ropes. Iwatani with a dive, but is caught in midair, fallaway slam. Klein charges in the corner, nobody home, kick to the back of the head sends Klein out to the floor.

Iwatani with a big dive out to the floor! Back in the ring, the two trade strikes with Iwatani looking for a hurricanrana, nope, reverse-rana attempt by Iwatani, but it doesn't quite land clean. Klein then kicked in the head, cover, two. Klein with a nasty release overhead suplex, the champ is able to somehow shake it off and take down Klein. Iwatani with a moonsault off the top rope, nobody home. Klein with a lariat, cover, two. Klein tries for a powerbomb, cover, two. Klein hits K-power, hits another one, cover, two.

Winner: Kelly Klein via Pinfall to win the ROH Women of Honor World Championship