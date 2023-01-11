AEW Dynamite Live Coverage (1/11): Death Triangle Faces The Elite, Adam Page Vs. Jon Moxley, Saraya Competes

This is Wrestling INC.'s results of "AEW Dynamite" for January 11, 2023!

Tonight will see the company head back to The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, and Tony Khan has put together a stacked card for it featuring the best of seven series between Death Triangle and The Elite drawing to a close. The two teams head into this encounter with three wins each and will now settle things in an Escalera de la Muerte (Ladder Match) with the AEW World Trios Championship on the line.

Elsewhere, "Hangman" Adam Page will be making his return to the ring for the first time since suffering his concussion back in October, and he will be pushing for revenge against the man who delivered that devastating blow to him, Jon Moxley. The two men have been desperate to get their hands on each other in recent episodes, and with Page now medically cleared they will be free to do so.

Saraya is also going to be competing in only her second match since returning from injury as she teams with Toni Storm to face Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker in tag team action. However, there is the looming rumor that Mercedes Mone could be debuting for the company in this segment, but that remains to be seen. Bryan Danielson will also begin his journey to earning an AEW World Championship match against MJF tonight as he will face Konsuke Takeshita in a must-win match for the "American Dragon."

The unexpected team of JungleHOOK (Jungle Boy & HOOK) will also be in action for the first time as they get the chance to prove themselves when they face Big Bill and Lee Moriarty. Finally, fans can also expect to hear from the Jericho Appreciation Society following their surprise PWG appearance, as Chris Jericho will likely address his recent loss to Ricky Starks.