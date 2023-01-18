AEW Dynamite Live Coverage (1/18): Darby Allin Defends His TNT Title, Danielson Vs. Bandido

This is Wrestling INC.'s results of "AEW Dynamite" for January 18, 2023!

Tonight will see Darby Allin's TNT Championship Open Challenge continue as KUSHIDA is set to answer and compete against him in the expected main event of the show, with Allin looking for his second title defense since taking the title from Samoa Joe. That isn't the only title match on the card though as Orange Cassidy will continue to defend his All-Atlantic Championship as he goes one on one with Jay Lethal, who will no doubt have the rest of his group at ringside.

Elsewhere The Young Bucks will be back in action, fresh from winning the AEW World Trios Championship. This time they will be focusing on tag team action as they compete against the upcoming duo Top Flight.

Ricky Starks will continue his rivalry with the Jericho Appreciation Society tonight as he faces Jake Hager after challenging him last week. Starks already boasts a win over Chris Jericho, and is now looking to continue his momentum here.

In the women's division Willow Nightingale will be wrestling, fresh off the bloody street fight that took place on "AEW Rampage" last week. She is set to collide against Toni Storm.

Bryan Danielson's quest to earn an AEW World Championship match against MJF also continues. He is unable to lose to get that shot and after defeating Konosuke Takeshita last week, tonight he will be competing in a dream match against Bandido.

Finally, Adam Page is set to speak with Renee Paquette after his physical match against Jon Moxley last week. But what will he have to say to Moxley's wife after leaving him requiring treatment from the doctor?