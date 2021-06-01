This past weekend, it was reported that AEW had released Spanish announcer Willie Urbina. Urbina had been caught on a hot mic on the Fite TV broadcast of AEW Dynamite mocking Hikaru Shida’s accent.

Alex Abrahantes, Dasha Kuret and Thunder Rosa were also on commentary for the incident. Kuret and Rosa were awkwardly laughing while Urbina kept mocking Shida, and the two tried to get him to stop.

Following AEW Double or Nothing, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan addressed the incident in a post-show media scrum.

“I didn’t think there was any excuse,” Khan expressed. “I was not happy with it, so after I heard what was said and having talked to the other commentators involved about what was said about her, who I also apologized to, I thought it was best for the company to make the decision that we made.”

