On the Spanish feed of Friday’s AEW Dynamite, announcer Willie Urbina was caught on a hot mic mocking AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida in a racially insensitive tone.

As heard in the clip below, Dasha Gozalez can be heard awkwardly laughing and telling Urbina to “shut up” as he continued to mock Shida. Later in the clip, Thunder Rosa can be heard saying, “she speaks English, you’re bad.”

From the sound byte, it seemed like both Gonzalez and Rosa were uncomfortable with Urbina’s attempt at a joke.

Urbina was caught before the segment where Tony Schiavone presented a new championship title to celebrate her 377-day reign as Women’s World Champion. The updated design is mostly similar to the original title, but is slightly larger in size and features more gold/jewels. The new design also has two side plates on either side as opposed to the original’s three. This is the first time AEW has changed the design of their Women’s Title.

Shida will defend her title against Britt Baker this Sunday at AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

You can listen to Urbina below:

Los comentaristas en español de @AEW se han burlado del acento japonés de @shidahikaru durante la pausa publicitaria previa a su segmento en #AEWDynamite. Esto es inaceptable @TonyKhan. Por favor, haced RT para que lo vea la gente. pic.twitter.com/K6TYCZJwLY — Miguel Uceda (@MigUceda) May 29, 2021